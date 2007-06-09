Mama Boards: Runaway Strollers Now Come With Mothers Attached

For mothers who simply aren't going fast enough when carting around their pint-sized overlords, a German company offers the Mama Board. Apparently, it latches to the rear axle of any stroller, after which it's nothing but fast-flying fun after a grocery run or a trip to the park.A short WMV clip on www.mamaboard.de details the assembly and shows footage of mothers rolling around. We have to ask: Are these things sidewalk-legal? Or will mothers have to hit the streets and keep up with car traffic? The site doesn't mention any kind of failsafe if the board detaches from the stroller, although the mom in the photo doesn't seem too worried. That kid, on the other hand, doesn't seem so sure.

Product Page [Mama Board]