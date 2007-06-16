Magnetic Father & Son

Since you're at Gizmodo, and given our usual demographic, there's a pretty good chance that at one time or another you wished for super powers. Well screw watching X-Men & Heroes, this Taiwanese guy and his kid actually have magnetic powers. That's right, Magneto is real and he has a kid too.

Frankly we're scared since our weekly levitation classes haven't yielded any results yet. But it looks like we've got about 15 or so years before the boy really harnesses his powers.

The Amazing Magnetic Child! [Videoholics Anonymous]