Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mac Chick of the Month is the iTunes/Pepsi Girl, Mandy Amano

mg_jun_2007_6.jpgContext: The Super Bowl iTunes/Pepsi ad from 2005 featured a cute girl by the name of Mandy Amano who set the internets ablaze with her dancing. Websites such as thatpepsigirl sprang up just to keep track of her comings and goings. Wired's Leander Kahney, whom Silicon Valley sister site Valleywag thought was Fake Steve Jobs for a couple hours, even called her the new Ellen Feiss. That's quite an Apple rep to live up to.

Where is she now? She's Macenstein's Mac Chick of the Month. Head over there for a couple more shots. Which means now you get to look at her without a shirt on.

p.s. ladies? Go look at Aussibum again.– Jason Chen

Mac Chick of the Month [Macenstein]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles