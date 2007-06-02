Mac Chick of the Month is the iTunes/Pepsi Girl, Mandy Amano

Context: The Super Bowl iTunes/Pepsi ad from 2005 featured a cute girl by the name of Mandy Amano who set the internets ablaze with her dancing. Websites such as thatpepsigirl sprang up just to keep track of her comings and goings. Wired's Leander Kahney, whom Silicon Valley sister site Valleywag thought was Fake Steve Jobs for a couple hours, even called her the new Ellen Feiss. That's quite an Apple rep to live up to.

Where is she now? She's Macenstein's Mac Chick of the Month. Head over there for a couple more shots. Which means now you get to look at her without a shirt on.

p.s. ladies? Go look at Aussibum again.

Mac Chick of the Month [Macenstein]