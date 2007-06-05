M60M Watch Has a Doughnut Hole for a Face

This M60M watch concept might get you flustered at first, because when you look in the middle, there's nothing there. It's not exactly the most precise watch in the world, with one rotating disk around its perimeter that shows you the approximate time, where each tick mark represents a quarter hour.

The best part of this concept is its band, a spring-loaded design with click stops to tighten it as much as you like, and then a single button push releases it. Created by Roger Kellenberger, it's a design concept so far, but don't be surprised if you see it joining some of those other oddball watch designs from TokyoFlash.

