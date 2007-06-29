Logitech Debuts QuickCam Pro Line with Carl Zeiss Lenses

Today Logitech is showing off two new 2-megapixel $100 QuickCam Pro models, one for desktops (that is, made to sit atop a desktop LCD) and another one for laptops. The big news is that they are the only webcams equipped with the Carl Zeiss lenses that made the Sony Cyber-shot line so popular. Also in addition to echo-cancellation, there is also true noise suppression in the microphone for better Skyping. The autofocus is super fast, for better use of hand props and wild gesticulation. And of course they come with Logitech's legendary Video Effects and Fun Filters, like the king's crown and the sweet 1920s movie filter, for instant YouTube stardom. (No R2D2 hologram effect... yet.)