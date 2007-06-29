Today Logitech is showing off two new 2-megapixel $100 QuickCam Pro models, one for desktops (that is, made to sit atop a desktop LCD) and another one for laptops. The big news is that they are the only webcams equipped with the Carl Zeiss lenses that made the Sony Cyber-shot line so popular. Also in addition to echo-cancellation, there is also true noise suppression in the microphone for better Skyping. The autofocus is super fast, for better use of hand props and wild gesticulation. And of course they come with Logitech's legendary Video Effects and Fun Filters, like the king's crown and the sweet 1920s movie filter, for instant YouTube stardom. (No R2D2 hologram effect... yet.)
Logitech Debuts QuickCam Pro Line with Carl Zeiss Lenses
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.