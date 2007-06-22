Local News Invades Your Verizon Wireless V Cast Phone

As if you didn't get enough of local anchorpersons Maria Otokoyama Rubenstein-Fratelli and Dirk Handsomeness from the rabbit ears atop your TV set, local news stations are now started trickling into the digital realm.

First, they appeared on YouTube. Today, Verizon Wireless announced Local TV Video, news, sport and weather from assorted local affiliates from New York, NY to Parkersburg, WV, on its V Cast mobile video service. My guess is that you don't have to be in the vicinity to enjoy it either—now you can catch the cat fashion show or those Little League highlights you've been missing right on that tiny screen on your cell phone. Jump for the list, to see if your local blowdry boys made the cut.

VERIZON WIRELESS V CAST CUSTOMERS CAN GET LOCAL TELEVISION STATION NEWS, WEATHER AND SPORTS VIDEO CLIPS FROM LOCAL WIRELESSÂ® TV FROM LSN

ATLANTA and BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Partnering with local TV affiliates in cities across the country, Atlanta, Ga.-based local content provider, Local Solutions Network, Inc. (LSN) and Verizon Wireless, the leading wireless company with the most reliable voice and data network, announced today that Verizon Wireless customers in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and nearly 50 markets across the country now have access to the very latest in local news, weather and sports video - right on their V CAST-enabled phones.

The new V CAST Video channel, Local TV Video, offers Verizon Wireless' customers with select V CAST-enabled phones easy access to news, weather and sports video stories from local television station affiliates. Local TV Video is the perfect resource for the on-the-go customer looking for immediate access to local information. For example, V CAST customers too busy to catch the evening news can stay abreast of the day's local news headlines directly from their wireless phones.

Local TV Video is available today from Verizon Wireless on newer V CAST-capable handsets with news from local stations in nearly 50 markets from coast to coast. V CAST is the first true wireless broadband consumer multimedia service in the country and gives customers access to video content on-demand, including news, weather and sports updates, clips from popular TV programs, music videos, movie trailers, 3D games and more. Verizon Wireless customers can find Local TV Video in the News section on select V CAST-enabled phones, including MOTORAZR V3c and V3m, MOTOSLVR L7c and MOTOKRZR K1m; Chocolate by LG, The enV by LG, LG VX8300, VX8600, VX8700 and VX9400; and Samsung SCH-a990 and SCH-u540.

To get V CAST, customers with select V CAST-enabled phones can check out V CAST whenever they want for just $3.00 for 24-hour use or by signing up for the $15.00 V CAST VPak monthly subscription. Customers get unlimited basic video - including Local TV Video - but application download fees apply for 3D games and premium video. There are no airtime charges to download, stream or watch V CAST content.

Local TV Video on V CAST from Verizon Wireless is available in the following markets (sized larger to smaller) on newer V CAST-enabled phones:

City, State Affiliate Affiliate Mobile Site

New York, N.Y. - WABC 7ToGo Los Angeles, Calif.- KABC MYABC7 Chicago, Ill. - WLS ABC7ToGO Philadelphia, Pa. - WPVI 6abctogo San Francisco, Calif. - KGO ABC7 NEWS TO GO Atlanta, Ga. - WSB wsbtv.com Mobile Houston, Texas - KTRK abc13NOW Seattle, Wash. - KIRO kirotv MOBILE Orlando, Fla. - WFTV wftv.com mobile Pittsburgh, Pa. - WPXI WPXI mobile Charlotte, N.C. - WSOC wsoctv mobile Raleigh, N.C. - WTVD abc11 toGo Nashville, Tenn. - WTVF NewsChannel5 Wireless Salt Lake City, Utah - KSL My KSL Las Vegas, Nev. - KLAS mynews8 Fresno, Calif. - KFSN myABC30 Little Rock, Ark. - KATV 7NEWS MOBILE Dayton, Ohio - WHIO NewsCenter 7 mobile Knoxville, Tenn. - WVLT VOLTV2GO Lexington, Ky. - WKYT 27togo Charleston, W.Va. - WSAZ WSAZ Wireless Flint, Mich. - WJRT abc12 To Go Wichita, Kan. - KAKE KAKE On Your Cell Omaha, Neb. - WOWT 6 On Your Cell Madison, Wis. - WMTV NBC15 Now South Bend, Ind. - WNDU 16 News Now Colorado Springs, Colo. - KKTV KKTV To Go Waco, Texas - KWTX KWTX To Go Bryan, Texas - KBTX Mobile KBTX Lincoln, Neb. - KOLN 1011 On The Go Greenville, N.C. - WITN TV 7 On Your Cell Tallahassee, Fla. - WCTV WCTV Mobile Reno, Nev. - KOLD 8 To Go Lansing, Mich. - WILX WILX10togo Augusta, Ga. - WRDW 12 On Your Cell Eau Claire, Wis. - WEAU Mobile 13 Now Rockford, Ill. - WIFR 23 to GO Wausau, Wis. - WSAW 7 To Go Topeka, Kan. - WIBW 13 On Your Cell Panama City, Fla. - WJHG 7 On Your Cell Sherman/Ardmore, Texas - KXII KXII2go Dothan, Ala. - WTVY News 4 On Call Harrisonburg, Va. - WHSV TV 3 On The Go Charlottesville, Va. - WSAZ CBS 19 To Go Bowling Green, Ky. - WBKO WBKO To Go Meridian, Miss. - WTOK Newscenter11 Mobile Grand Junction, Colo. - KKCO KKCOmobile Parkersburg, W.Va. - WTAP WTAP NOW