Chances are you won't be seeing this kind of action from your friend's overclocked system, but the crew at Universal ABIT showed off a Core 2 Extreme X6800 CPU overclocked from 2.93GHz to 5GHz. The CPU was churning out Pi calculations while keeping cool with liquid nitrogen. The purpose was to show off their new AB9 QuadGT motherboard (and how cool liquid nitrogen can make your PC look).

CPU Cooled with Liquid Nitrogen; 5GHz Overclock [Ministry of Tech]