Internet devices are popping up all over the place nowadays, and the latest comes from the folks at EB. It reminds us of the Amtek a little bit, but this one will pack Mobile WiMax, HSDPA and built-in GPS. On top of that it'll have a decent-sized 4.8-inch screen. It'll run Intel's new Menlow platform, which promises better battery life than current UMPCs. No word on availability, but this one's got us foaming at the mouth.

