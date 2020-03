Using infrared light to penetrate the skin, the Lima is a blood sugar analyzer that requires no blood for a reading. After placing your hand on the Lima, football style, you hit a power button to take the reading. Then, without tearing up in front of your friend/girlfriend/pitbull, your blood sugar level will appear on the display.

It's an interesting concept, but why not remove the power button completely and allow pressure to activate the device?

Concept Page [via gearfuse]