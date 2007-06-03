Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Light Energy Cocktail Table

lighttable.jpgThe Light Energy Cocktail Table is the perfect gift for a raver-gone-housewife. While its 5"-tall translucent dome can glow your choice of florescent on cue, the table's more exciting function is what the company calls "chasing rainbow colors". The table blends together different colors in a stunning lightshow (that doesn't sound like much but we are guessing is pretty cool if the viewer is in certain mental states).

The only downside to the Light Energy Table is its $2480 pricetag. Well, that and the sad fact that spending all your money on glowy furniture will no longer give you access to the substances that made you want this table in the first place. – Mark Wilson

Product Page [via luxurylaunches] Video

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles