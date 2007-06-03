The Light Energy Cocktail Table is the perfect gift for a raver-gone-housewife. While its 5"-tall translucent dome can glow your choice of florescent on cue, the table's more exciting function is what the company calls "chasing rainbow colors". The table blends together different colors in a stunning lightshow (that doesn't sound like much but we are guessing is pretty cool if the viewer is in certain mental states).

The only downside to the Light Energy Table is its $2480 pricetag. Well, that and the sad fact that spending all your money on glowy furniture will no longer give you access to the substances that made you want this table in the first place.

