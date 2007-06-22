Life Bank One Coin Counter, Tallying Up Your Escape from Poverty a Penny at a Time

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

oneyen-counter.jpgHere's an idea: Instead of just dropping your spare change into a gigantic bottle and putting off all that tedious counting for another day, why not just screw the Life Bank One coin counter on top of that bottle, and you'll know how much money is in there all along? It gives you a running total in its little odometer-like readout.

Only trouble is, it counts Japanese yen at this point, but it's a cool enough gadget that we're hoping someone will convert it to US currency. Then you'll be able to go ahead and manually count out $8 in change and plunk it down for this helpful little doo-dad, saving you the trouble and keeping you informed of your vast riches at the same time. – Charlie White

Life Bank One change counter [UberGizmo, via Sci Fi Tech]

