LG Prepping Fusic II Musicphone

fusic2.jpgLG is prepping a follow-up to their underwhelming Fusic musicphone, the brilliantly named Fusic II. It's set to have a 220x176 screen, an EV-DO connection and a 1.3-megapixel camera, which are specs eerily similar to the original Fusic. Cool? If it follows in its predecessor's footsteps, it'll go to Sprint and connect to their overpriced music store. No pricing or release date is set, but rumor has it that it should hit stores in the next few months.

Can you say iPhone Killer?!?! –Adam Frucci

New Launches [via Akihabara News]

