This is LG's Fusic II, successor to the Fusic, and it's expected to launch in the very near future. Er, what can we say about it? Well, it's grey with light-up orange controls, 1.3 Megapixel camera, MP3 player and Bluetooth. And it's lost weight too, down to 99 grams, which means it's lost over a sixth of its body weight. Give that Fusic II a Weightwatchers button now!

