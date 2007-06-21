Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Levi's Phone Finally Revealed to Worldwide Mehs

Levi-Mobile-Phone.jpgThat Levi's phone (yes, the jean company) we told you about last October has finally been unveiled. To us it looks like a knockoff of a Sony Ericsson, complete with silver, black and brown trim and "shiny silver" and "shiny sand" editions.

Unlike when fashion house Prada joined heads with LG and made the Prada Phone, Levi's solution doesn't look fashionable or cutting edge. Normally we'd complain about phones only being released in Europe and not the US, but in this case we'll save our groans for another day. – Jason Chen

Press Release [PRNewswire via Gearlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles