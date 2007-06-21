Levi's Phone Finally Revealed to Worldwide Mehs

That Levi's phone (yes, the jean company) we told you about last October has finally been unveiled. To us it looks like a knockoff of a Sony Ericsson, complete with silver, black and brown trim and "shiny silver" and "shiny sand" editions.

Unlike when fashion house Prada joined heads with LG and made the Prada Phone, Levi's solution doesn't look fashionable or cutting edge. Normally we'd complain about phones only being released in Europe and not the US, but in this case we'll save our groans for another day.

Press Release [PRNewswire via Gearlog]