Let Your Infant Zone Out With Baby Bidou Teddy Bear MP3/OGG Players

A Teddy Bear MP3 player is not exactly a new idea, but Baby Bidou's sleek junior version, in pink and blue, will allow France's tech-savviest toddlers to drool to 128MB of MP3s and OGG Vorbis files, with flickering lights reacting to the rhythm and an integrated mono speaker. At their larger size, 6" in length and a 2.5" width, the bears should fit comfortably in a child's hand, but not in his or her mouth. Nevertheless, they do come with drool-proof caps on the USB and audio ports.

Each player is controlled by its eight buttons, is USB 2.0 compatible, has a stereo headphone jack and of course, parental controls. The site recommends the product for children under 36 months of age, so why exactly does it need a voice-record function?

