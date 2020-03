Ok, so it's not the Reserve Edition we've been eagerly awaiting, but considering the battery life Lenovo's new lappies are packing, we don't mind. The new models (Lenovo ThinkPad X61s, ThinkPad X61, and ThinkPad X61 Tablet) claim 12, 11, and 10 hour juice times. How're they doing it? Well, not only are they Santa Rosa based, but they're also running low voltage Core 2 Duos. Expect pricing at $1,474, $1,484, and $1,779, respectively.

AU: We're chasing up some local spin on dates/pricing today.

