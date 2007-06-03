LED Keychain...With Knife Attached

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

terryp1_1951_14260074.jpegThe only flaw with LED technology thusfar is that it can't kill anyone. Sure, it's "energy efficient" and will help with our "energy crisis", but—let me say this again so the our readership doesn't overlook it—LEDs can't kill anyone.

Luckily scientists are well-aware of the issue, and have developed the Contemporary Knife Lite-Key Chain. A 2" folding lockback blade made from 440 stainless steel accompanies protects the otherwise defenseless LED so you can worry about more important things—like when the world will finally wake up and arm stuffed animals. We consider this a nobrainer purchase: its $15 pricetag is well worth a good night's sleep. – Mark Wilson Product Page [via uberreview]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

