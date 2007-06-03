LED Keychain...With Knife Attached

The only flaw with LED technology thusfar is that it can't kill anyone. Sure, it's "energy efficient" and will help with our "energy crisis", but—let me say this again so the our readership doesn't overlook it—LEDs can't kill anyone.

Luckily scientists are well-aware of the issue, and have developed the Contemporary Knife Lite-Key Chain. A 2" folding lockback blade made from 440 stainless steel accompanies protects the otherwise defenseless LED so you can worry about more important things—like when the world will finally wake up and arm stuffed animals. We consider this a nobrainer purchase: its $15 pricetag is well worth a good night's sleep. Product Page [via uberreview]