LED Art Fan Shows Off Your Hentai Animation

The LED Art Fan goes beyond showing the temperature or absurd color patterns, letting you store up to 128 colorful frames in its built-in 5MB memory. The only thing that stops me from satisfying my tacky Blade Runnerish decoration instincts is the strange way to load the animations.

Inexplicably it requires the use of a serial port to connect the included IR transmitter, which you need to send the files to the fan. On top of that, it requires a PC with Windows 98, 2000 or XP to work. Why not use a simple USB port to load the frames in a folder is beyond me, but this means that I'm definitely not sending $349.99 to Think Geek for it.

LED Art Fan [Think Geek]