Lazy Teapot is an Accomplice for your Slothful Ways

We've seen a lot of lazy gadgets, but this has to be the grand prize winner: the Lazy Teapot, relieving you of that cumbersome and backbreaking chore of actually picking up a teapot and pouring its hot water into a cup. Designer Lotte Alpert created a design concept for this teapot and its holding device, whose saving grace is its temperature scale on the back that lets you first boil liquid and then dial up a specific temperature to keep that liquid warm.

Okay, this might be a great idea for disabled people who drink a lot of tea, but please, if you're able-bodied, it least get the exercise of picking up a pot or a pan every once in a while. Sheesh!

The Lazy Teapot [Yanko Design]