Lawnchair Puts Grass On Your Ass

The Lawnchair is a way to bring the outside into your...outside. Its 25lb base is constructed from steel, rubber and felt. From there, the process works like a Chia Pet.

You "upholster" the chair by adding sod, and a "built-in moisturizing" system (translation: garden hose hooked to tubing) keeps the grass hydrated when your sweat alone can't cut the mustard. Chia Pet Lawnchair grooming was not covered, but for those looking for more permanent fixtures, the base can be constructed of concrete .

While the Lawnchair isn't for sale at the moment, it's more than just a concept. Bookmark the product page, and you can be the first on your block who never let's their dog "go on the lawn". Product Page [via geekologie]