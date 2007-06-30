Laughing Bullets Aren't Funny...OK They Are

During a 2002 project for the government, Agentai developed a non-lethal round of ammunition that could be shot out of a regular gun, and also contained a chemical agent. One suggested chemical agent to be used? Laughing gas.

Such a round would "allow the military to punch, slap and hit an individual repetitively from a distance and in a manner, which provides no injuries." But at the same time—it would get criminals high.The problem with laughing gas is that it's positive reinforcement. Law enforcement might as well give the bad guys cable and allow conjugal visits while they're so strictly "prescribing" those beatdowns. Oh, wait.

