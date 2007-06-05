Latte Boom - the Boombox Cellphone Hybrid That Fails at Both

From the looks of it, you'd think the Latte Boom was one of Samsung's new MP3 players (especially with its built-in speakers), but this tiny, bar-shaped handheld is actually a cellphone. And not a good one at that.

The folks at infoSync put it through the test and found out that the $240 phone has little (if any) redeeming qualities. Looks-wise, it'll set itself apart from the rest of the pack, but for practical purposes, the phone fails all around. Call quality on it is bad, texting is difficult (due mainly to the small keypad and screen), and even as a boombox, sound isn't top notch. We'd spend our dough one one of these phones instead.

