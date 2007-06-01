Laser Sighted Cues Help Beginners Line up Their Balls

This CueSight gives you a laser sight from your cue to the ball that helps your aim. This one's actually better than the previous one because it offers a cross instead of a spot, and will actually give you another sight down the table if you line it up correctly. See annoying animated gif for an infinitely repeating demo.

The cue's actually a great idea to get beginners into the action quicker, since it's no fun to lose all the time no matter what game you're playing. Which is why we stopped playing Gears of War with Travis.

