Laser Etched 3D Skateboard Designs

3Dskateboards.jpgThere's a new option for the poser who wants to have the best-looking skateboard on the block, especially if they're the type who will never ride it: Three-dimensional laser etching.

A bunch of designers hacked away at the plywood using an Epilog Legend 36EXT laser and went to work on over 80 different boards. When we first heard about the idea we thought the designs would be pretty rudimentary, but they can actually produce pretty intricate images at 1200dpi.

However, having the sweetest deck on the block will set you back, $500 to be exact. And that doesn't even include the wheels.– Ben Longo

Designers Use Laser to Grind 3-D Art Into Skateboard Decks [Wired via OhGizmo!]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

