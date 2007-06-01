Laser Etched 3D Skateboard Designs

There's a new option for the poser who wants to have the best-looking skateboard on the block, especially if they're the type who will never ride it: Three-dimensional laser etching.

A bunch of designers hacked away at the plywood using an Epilog Legend 36EXT laser and went to work on over 80 different boards. When we first heard about the idea we thought the designs would be pretty rudimentary, but they can actually produce pretty intricate images at 1200dpi.

However, having the sweetest deck on the block will set you back, $500 to be exact. And that doesn't even include the wheels.

Designers Use Laser to Grind 3-D Art Into Skateboard Decks [Wired via OhGizmo!]