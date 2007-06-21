LapDeck: No Table, No Problem (If You're Filthy Rich)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

xbox_side.jpgSeeing as Forza 2 just came out, we bet a lot of you have been pulling your wireless 360 steering wheels out of retirement. In comes LapDesk, a nice little device that lets you secure a steering wheel to your legs.

Using only a piece of wood, a strap and a glass shelf. That way you coffee table-less gamers can still join in on the steering wheel goodness.

Now readers how much would you pay for such an amazing piece of equipment like this? $50, $100, $150? Those offers just insult the LapDeck, it's creators are asking for Â£175 ($350 US) and then there's a six week waiting list.

Here's a suggestion, take $50, walk over to IKEA and buy a coffee table right now. That way you can use your wheel immediately, save $300 and you get an actual table.– Ben Longo

Product Page [LapDeck via Coolest Gadets]

