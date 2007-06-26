Lap Blaster Boosts Laptop Blasts

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

lapblaster2.jpg The product mix from the talking chair people at Pyramat is about to get a little deeper. Word on the street is their next gadget accessory is the Lap Blaster, a laptop dock that replaces those tinny tweeters on your mobile machine with the real McCoy. A USB iPod dock rounds out the audio utility of the device.

We've got laptop docks, cooling platforms, and now speaker stands...it is only a matter of time before some Frankencreation appears incorporating everything your laptop needs to no longer be a laptop. But don't get too excited—no price point or release date on this one just yet. – Karson Thompson

