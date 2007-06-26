Lap Blaster Boosts Laptop Blasts

The product mix from the talking chair people at Pyramat is about to get a little deeper. Word on the street is their next gadget accessory is the Lap Blaster, a laptop dock that replaces those tinny tweeters on your mobile machine with the real McCoy. A USB iPod dock rounds out the audio utility of the device.

We've got laptop docks, cooling platforms, and now speaker stands...it is only a matter of time before some Frankencreation appears incorporating everything your laptop needs to no longer be a laptop. But don't get too excited—no price point or release date on this one just yet.

