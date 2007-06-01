LaCie Bumps Ethernet Big Disk to King Kong-like 2TB

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

LaCie%20King%20Kong%202TB.jpg LaCie's giving its Ethernet Big Disk a major upgrade today, doubling its stomach size from 1TB to 2TB. The drive will include 2 USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for Windows, Macs, and Linux. You'll even be able to add extra storage via one of the USB ports (should you be that hungry for storage space). I like that the drive is smaller than some of your other options, but price-wise you can expect to pay around the same as some of its competition ($1,099). The Big Disk is available now for pre-order, so get your credit card ready. – Louis Ramirez

AU: All details are still vague, but we've followed up with local office to try and get some firmer word on local timings and price.

