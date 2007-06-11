Koolatron, For Coke Addicts

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

cokefridgewtmk.jpgWhen you need to keep just a little bit of Coke cool kool, thank the Powers That Be for the $95 Koolatron. Shaped like a giant can of Coca-Cola so you never forget what's inside, the Koolatron can hold eight cans or two 2-liter bottles of your favorite beverage of choice. Plus, the Koolatron can heat as well, hitting temperatures up to 149Â°F. With adapters for the house and car, you'll never need to leave home without a gigantic fake can of cola again.

Is it me, or does "Koolatron" sound like some Transformer pitch rotting on the floor of Hasbro's marketing department? – Mark Wilson

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

