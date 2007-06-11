Koolatron, For Coke Addicts

When you need to keep just a little bit of Coke cool kool, thank the Powers That Be for the $95 Koolatron. Shaped like a giant can of Coca-Cola so you never forget what's inside, the Koolatron can hold eight cans or two 2-liter bottles of your favorite beverage of choice. Plus, the Koolatron can heat as well, hitting temperatures up to 149Â°F. With adapters for the house and car, you'll never need to leave home without a gigantic fake can of cola again.

Is it me, or does "Koolatron" sound like some Transformer pitch rotting on the floor of Hasbro's marketing department?