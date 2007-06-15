Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Kodak Plans to Kick Flash Goodbye with New Sensor

camera-flash.jpg Tired of those nighttime shots where your camera's flash makes everyone look pale as a ghost? With Kodak's new image sensor you may never need flash again. Or that's what they're hoping. Here's how Kodak's little trick works.They're basically re-designing the image sensor. In today's sensors, half of the pixels are used to collect green light, with the remaining pixels split evenly between sensitivity to red and blue light. Kodak's new sensors will pack extra "clear" pixels so it'll be able to collect a higher proportion of the light striking the sensor.

As a result, you won't need your flash. At least in theory—how your photos will really come out remains to be seen. Kodak isn't sure when we can expect these super cams, but said the technology might come out first in camera phones. – Louis Ramirez

Press Release [via CrunchGear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles