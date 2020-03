Pity the poor little dude at the bottom of this knife cabinet, barely getting out of the way of the longest knife. This 11.5-inch mini-cabinet holds a variety of knives that you supply yourself, the longest one a 9-inch blade. Get a 9.5-inch blade to really put the hurt on the poor little guy.

He must be related to that poor son of a bitch doing time as the Voodoo Knife Holder.

Product Page [The Wireless Catalog, via Boing Boing]