Kensington Ci70 Wireless Desktop is a Lovely Girlfriend for Your Cinema Display

If you're looking for a perfect match for your Mac Pro, Apple Cinema display or MacBook Pro, you may have just found it with this Kensington Ci70 wireless desktop set. Somebody with some design chops just got on board at Kensington, because this baby is thin enough to be a runway model, has a slim mouse that docks into the keyboard, and it's made of titanium. Woo, woo.Although it works with a PC, too, Mac users were certainly top of mind, as evidenced by little details such as that eject button. But then the Windows users aren't ignored, either, because look there, it's the Windows Start button. This looks like it could be a way-expensive set, but surprisingly, it's $79.99, and it's available for pre-order now.

And get this: There's a slot for a picture on the underside of this keyboard, and when you're done for the day you can just dock the little mouse inside, and turn the keyboard over, displaying that one special shot that waits for you when you return. Wow. Nice touch. It's like the little bud vase in a Volkswagen.

