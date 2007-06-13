Kensington Ci70 Wireless Desktop is a Lovely Girlfriend for Your Cinema Display

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

kensington_ti_top.jpgIf you're looking for a perfect match for your Mac Pro, Apple Cinema display or MacBook Pro, you may have just found it with this Kensington Ci70 wireless desktop set. Somebody with some design chops just got on board at Kensington, because this baby is thin enough to be a runway model, has a slim mouse that docks into the keyboard, and it's made of titanium. Woo, woo.Although it works with a PC, too, Mac users were certainly top of mind, as evidenced by little details such as that eject button. But then the Windows users aren't ignored, either, because look there, it's the Windows Start button. This looks like it could be a way-expensive set, but surprisingly, it's $79.99, and it's available for pre-order now.

And get this: There's a slot for a picture on the underside of this keyboard, and when you're done for the day you can just dock the little mouse inside, and turn the keyboard over, displaying that one special shot that waits for you when you return. Wow. Nice touch. It's like the little bud vase in a Volkswagen. – Charlie White

Product Page [Kensington] Review of the Kensington Ci70 Wireless Desktop [The Techie Diva]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

