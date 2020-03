We give props to KEF for coming out with a wireless 5.1 speaker system (KHT5005.2W), but before you rearrange your living room, you should know that the speakers still need to be tethered to a wireless receiver (there's 2 receivers, one for the front and rear satellites).

Does that still sound wireless to you? If so, maybe you won't mind the ridiculous $2,600 price tag. For that kinda money, I'll keep my wires.

Product Page [via Sci Fi Tech]