Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

JVC Rolls Out Four 1080p LCD TVs: Run Faster, Jump Higher

jvc_788.jpg JVC just rolled out even more HDTVs, and these are 1080p models with better specs and lower prices that the company's former cheapest models. The lowest-priced entries in this value line are the 688 series, available this month with 37"( LT-37X688, $1600) and 42" (LT-42X688, $2000) screens, and these feature JVC's latest black cabinetry and some whiz-bang circuitry that tries to make their pictures even sharper. The fancy-schmancy entry is the 788 series (pictured above), blasting out faster response time, a higher contrast ratio and wider viewing angle. Those will be out next month in 42" (LT-42X788, $2100) and 47" (LT-47X788, $2700) screen sizes. jvc_688.jpg All four sets are brought up to date with a couple of HDMI 1.3 inputs, and JVC has also reworked the remote control, an illuminated universal remote with two infrared transmitters on board so you won't have that point it directly at the set for it to work. The company's also added a USB port, letting you plug in a thumb drive or camcorder and watch those videos and pics directly on the screen. These TVs are a definite improvement over their predecessors, but we'll wait for those crispy-sweet 120Hz sets JVC's loading up for this fall. – Charlie White

Press Release [JVC]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles