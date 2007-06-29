Justin.tv visits iPhone Campout: San Francisco

So the Giz Justin.tv channel has been a little wonky in the early stages of our campout coverage, but Justin of Justin.tv has come by to outfit us with a new camera to combat the less-than-stellar sound and check out the circus himself. Gizmodo is holding up strong here, except that these goddamn street drummers won't stop (wait...they're leaving!). But the night is young...and still warm. Stay tuned, Gizmodo faithful.