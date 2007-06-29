So the Giz Justin.tv channel has been a little wonky in the early stages of our campout coverage, but Justin of Justin.tv has come by to outfit us with a new camera to combat the less-than-stellar sound and check out the circus himself. Gizmodo is holding up strong here, except that these goddamn street drummers won't stop (wait...they're leaving!). But the night is young...and still warm. Stay tuned, Gizmodo faithful.
Justin.tv visits iPhone Campout: San Francisco
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.