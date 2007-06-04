Just What We Need: Another Memory Card Standard

The MultiMedia Card Association (who?) has approved a new "global memory card standard" developed by a Taiwanese research institute—dubbed the miCard (Multiple Interface Card)—which will work with both USB and MMC slots.

Skepticism over new formats aside, the specs seem fairly impressive: initial transfer rate and storage will be around 480Mbit/sec and 8GB, respectively, with both improving over time. The expected maximum capacity? 2048GB. I can definitely get behind two terabytes in my pocket. (I'm also happy to see you.)

Twelve companies are already backing the new format:A-Data Technology Inc., Asustek Computer Inc., BenQ Corp., Carry Computer Eng. Co., C-One Technology Corp., DBTel Inc., Power Digital Card Co. and RiChip Inc.

Of course, adoption by technical associations and corporations (and calling it a "global standard") doesn't necessarily mean consumers will also take up the new cards, but backwards compatibility with current standard ports, like USB, should help. What do you think? Do we really need yet another format taking up shelf space at Best Buy?

Taiwan's miCard chosen as global memory card standard [Computerworld via /.]