Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Just One More Archos Post, But It's Got Purdy Pics

archos_front.jpgOkay, okay, we've given you plenty of stories about the latest movie-downloadin' Archos Wi-Fi portable media players, but finally we snagged some official press photos of the Archos 605 Wi-Fi portable media player at the company's swank press event in some fancy New York penthouse last night.

Archos didn't serve up any press photos of its other three new players, nor its TV Plus unit, and we especially missed seeing studio shots of our favorite, the 800x480 7-inch Archos 705 WiFi. Anyway, take a look at the gallery below, and you'll see next best thing, the 605 WiFi. Notice its cute little kickstand that holds the thing up for your viewing pleasure. – Charlie White

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles