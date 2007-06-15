Just One More Archos Post, But It's Got Purdy Pics

Okay, okay, we've given you plenty of stories about the latest movie-downloadin' Archos Wi-Fi portable media players, but finally we snagged some official press photos of the Archos 605 Wi-Fi portable media player at the company's swank press event in some fancy New York penthouse last night.

Archos didn't serve up any press photos of its other three new players, nor its TV Plus unit, and we especially missed seeing studio shots of our favorite, the 800x480 7-inch Archos 705 WiFi. Anyway, take a look at the gallery below, and you'll see next best thing, the 605 WiFi. Notice its cute little kickstand that holds the thing up for your viewing pleasure.