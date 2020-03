Unless, of course, you are a chick that likes backpacks, which I think are too manly by half, then you might be interested in this, a Juice Bag for Lay-deez. It's a large tote which, apart from being capacious enough for your towel, three bikinis, bonkbuster book and SPF lotion, can recharge your phone, iPod or camera thanks to its solar panels. It's pricey though, as it will burn a $249 hole in your lady-purse.

