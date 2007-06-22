This is getting crazy. I just got a tip that someone spotted Walt Mossberg picking up Ruths Chris takeout while talking on an iPhone. Walt Mossberg Tips! This video from John Junior of All Things D makes it look like he snuck into pappa bear's cabin to shoot some footage. Maybe while WM was eating some steak. A funny clip. (If you are one of those Apple fans who has a sense of humor.) Thus Spake iPhoneathustra [Via Kara S. And thanks for the Walt Spotting, tipster. Don't get too close, he's much quicker than he looks!]
John Pac Stole Mossy's iPhone!?
