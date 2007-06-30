Jobs Tells WSJ that AT&T EDGE Network Isn't Fast Enough

In an interview that mainly covered the virtues of the iPhone, Steve Jobs did admit to the Wall Street Journal that there was one vice: AT&T's EDGE data network. Called "pokey" by at least two of the four anointed iPhone reviewers earlier this week, the EDGE network is something that even Jobs wishes were "a little faster". Quoth Jobs:

You know every (AT&T) Blackberry gets its mail over EDGE. It turns out EDGE is great for mail, and it works well for maps and a whole bunch of other stuff. Where you wish you had faster speed is...on a Web browser. It's good enough, but you wish it was a little faster.

