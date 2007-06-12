Jobs Announces EA to Return to Apple

Now Steve is announcing EA's "return" to Apple. Bing Gordon, EA's Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer is coming up and talking about how his kids live on OS X. Could this be an announcement for lots of EA games on OS X? Yes! Starting in July, they're bringing "four of their biggest titles". Command & Conquer 3, Battlefield 2142, Need for Speed Carbon, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Demoing Harry Potter now. EA Sports Games, like Madden 08, Tiger Woods 08 will also be brought in Fall-ish.

Now Jobs is talking about id games, and will bring up John Carmack in a second. Carmack is up, saying they've been working in secrecy on a new game on new technology. They've "been able to put this together quickly in a quick time." This is their first public showing of a new engine. Looks Xbox 360-ish or PS3-ish quality. It looks like Motorstorm.