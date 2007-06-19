JetPacks You Can Buy Now, Reviewed Head-to-Head

Did you know that not one but two JetPacks are for sale right now? Pop Mechanics puts em to the test in the July issue. The Tam Rocket Belt costs $250k, flies for 30 seconds and has a top speed of over 60mph. The JetPack H202 goes 70mph, flies 33 seconds and is a bargain at $155k. Both weigh over 100 pounds, include lessons with the purchase price and are powered by hydrogen peroxide.

Next year, Jet Pack International will release a model with 19 minutes of flight that runs on Jet-A fuel, however.

