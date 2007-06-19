JetPacks You Can Buy Now, Reviewed Head-to-Head

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

jetpacks-0707.jpgDid you know that not one but two JetPacks are for sale right now? Pop Mechanics puts em to the test in the July issue. The Tam Rocket Belt costs $250k, flies for 30 seconds and has a top speed of over 60mph. The JetPack H202 goes 70mph, flies 33 seconds and is a bargain at $155k. Both weigh over 100 pounds, include lessons with the purchase price and are powered by hydrogen peroxide.

Next year, Jet Pack International will release a model with 19 minutes of flight that runs on Jet-A fuel, however.–Brian Lam

Jet Packs Finally On Sale: How to Buy Your Rocket Belt [Pop Mechanics]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

