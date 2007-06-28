Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Jesus Phone Has "Black Plastic Part", Pogue Declares

landscape_300.jpgFinally breaking a worrying pattern of no iPhone news for the last five minutes, NYC area man Mr David Pogue has declared that the iPhone has a black plastic part on its back. "That's where the antenna is" he said, "cellphone signals have a hard time going through metal, which is why this one piece is made of plastic." Jump for the rest of our top 5 unknown-til-a-few-minutes-ago iPhone factoids.- The iPhone does support a landscape keyboard but, for some unknown reason, it's only enabled in the Safari web browser. Hopefully we will get it for other apps as well.

- You can't use the iPhone on disk mode, like the rest of the iPods. That means that you can't transfer your data to go.

- iPhone can't be used as a modem for your laptop. Not surprising. Why would you like that? It uses the damn slow-as-molasses AT&T EDGE network.

- Completely unreliable sources pointed out that Apple tried using a therapist to work on the iPhone's trouble with metal, but it was unsuccessful so they finally opted for the plastic part.

OK, so I made up that last one. But really, the fact that you can use one of 25 preset ringtones is not that interesting for the top 5.

Pogue's Tour of the iPhone [NYT]

Often-Asked iPhone Questions [NYT]

Everything We Know About the iPhone [Gizmodo]

