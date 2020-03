Japanese toymaker Take-G Toys make a set of spectacular wooden robots figures that beat the pants off the lousy wooden Russian dolls we got as kids. Each one contains some robots, some flying vehicles, and little people to go inside and pilot the things. Has any sci-fi author written anything about wooden robots before? Woodpunk perhaps?

Also, let me know if anyone can find a place to buy these things.

Product Page [Take G via Crib Candy via Boing Boing]