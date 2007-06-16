'Japanese Tetris' Makes Deal or No Deal Look Totally Tame

Man, I love Japan so much. What other country would have a game show that consists of contestants dressed in metallic spandex trying to squeeze through moving walls with holes obviously smaller than they are carved into them? Although I've gotta admit I lost some respect for those contestants when none of them just dove through the middle of the cut-out shapes. You could have fit, guys!

Oh, it's OK. I can't stay mad at you.

