James Bond Boat Car Available Soon For Less Than You'd Expect

gibbs-aquada-boat-car.jpgThe folks in the UK have already had the Gibbs Aquada boat-car for a while, but us Bond-aspirers in the US will have our chance in the first half of 2009. The best news is we won't have to have Her Majesty's finance department for this one, since it'll be under $100,000 and be road and water legal.

The bad news is that you'll probably have to have a boat license to drive it. But nobody ever said going 100 mph on the road and 30 mph in the water came easy. Unless, of course, your name is Richard Branson. You'd get a personal escort from the Coast Guard. – Jason Chen

Gibbs Aquada: The First Boatmobile You Can (Almost) Afford [Popular Mechanics]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

