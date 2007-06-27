iWait, Therefore iAm a Student (or Unemployed)

Want an iPhone? Too busy being lazy/filthy rich/nonchalant/a sex slave? If you have money to burn, then you could get one of these nice young men to loiter sadly outside your local Apple Store, your greenbacks in his mucky paw.The going rate seems to be around $250 in Manhattan (although one New Yorker is only taking offers over $1000) and $200 for San Francisco. You could try haggling with them, saying that, with all the media attention and the kudos they will get from standing in line brings, really they should be paying YOU for the privilege. Well, it might work.

iWait NY and iWait SF [Craigslist via New Launches]