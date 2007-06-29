The iSmudgeinator is a cute little Flash app that lets you wreak minor havoc upon an iPhone. Smudging doesn't seem to be as bad as this time-killer suggests, but some degree of the "answer phone" ear grease smudging is likely to occur. Some scratches are probably inevitable as well, although you'd have to deliberately etch your artwork into the screen to match the severity your e-finger can lay down on this unlucky model. The latest version even comes with an iCloth to clean up after yourself. The iSmudginator [via Technabob]
iSmudginator Allows Defacement of Virtual iPhone
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.