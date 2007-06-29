iSmudginator Allows Defacement of Virtual iPhone

The iSmudgeinator is a cute little Flash app that lets you wreak minor havoc upon an iPhone. Smudging doesn't seem to be as bad as this time-killer suggests, but some degree of the "answer phone" ear grease smudging is likely to occur. Some scratches are probably inevitable as well, although you'd have to deliberately etch your artwork into the screen to match the severity your e-finger can lay down on this unlucky model. The latest version even comes with an iCloth to clean up after yourself. The iSmudginator [via Technabob]