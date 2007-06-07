iShave: Child Prodigy of Back Scratcher and Electric Shaver

For all the gentlemen (and ladies?) whose college nickname was "Razorback," this product is for you. From the press release:

"Unwanted hair is a blight, and people aren't always comfortable getting it removed by other people," says John M. Casciaro of Gre'jon. "With iShave, you can do the removal yourself—no fuss, no discomfort."

No more, "Honey, before we, you know, get romantic, will you shave my back?" Best of all, it's only $29.99!

Dudes, I'm laughing so hard I can't type anything funny. It's your turn.

Product Page [iShave - Gre'jon]