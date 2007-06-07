Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iShave: Child Prodigy of Back Scratcher and Electric Shaver

iShave1.jpgFor all the gentlemen (and ladies?) whose college nickname was "Razorback," this product is for you. From the press release:

"Unwanted hair is a blight, and people aren't always comfortable getting it removed by other people," says John M. Casciaro of Gre'jon. "With iShave, you can do the removal yourself—no fuss, no discomfort."

No more, "Honey, before we, you know, get romantic, will you shave my back?" Best of all, it's only $29.99!

Dudes, I'm laughing so hard I can't type anything funny. It's your turn. – Wilson Rothman

Product Page [iShave - Gre'jon]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles