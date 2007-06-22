Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Is this the LG... Google Phone?

lg_google_3.jpgRight. Europe got this Google infused LG KU580 yesterday, loaded with utilities like GMail, Google Maps, and search. Outlets like The Register are calling this The Google Phone, perhaps in jesting reference to the previous rumors. We doubt a phone preloaded with apps you can download free is The One.

But the subtext, if there is one, could be that the 3g phone, 2MP camera phone with chocolate stylings is a sign of a budding Google and LG relationship. Previously, HTC and Samsung were the suspected partners for the Google phone. I suppose we can add LG to that list. But let me be clear. This is just watercooler talk. I place odds at less than 5% that anything like a fullblown Google handset will come from LG.

lg_google_3.jpg lg_google_4.jpg

LG locates Google phone in Europe [The Register via My iTablet]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles