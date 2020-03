There's no news yet, but N800 owners who aren't super-psyched about Google Talk or that open-source voice chat software can soon celebrate the arrival the mother of all voice chat, and yeah, I'm talkin' 'bout Skype.

AU: Ha! I get the feeling this means we're way ahead of the game with Skype on handsets? It's been a few months here, at least. Though we are still waiting on SkypeOut, which this handset seems to show signs of (or is it just the ability to check a balance, but not actually use it?)